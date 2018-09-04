KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Offensive tackle Cameron Erving failed to win a starting spot coming out of the preseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he did receive a contract extension.

Erving, who had one season left on his existing deal, signed a two-year extension, according to a source. Erving would make $10 million over the three seasons, but he could earn more by moving into the starting lineup and hitting playing time incentives.

Erving was the starter for most of training camp at left guard, but Andrew Wylie is listed as the starter on the depth chart the Chiefs issued before Sunday's season opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Still, the Chiefs like Erving's versatility. He can play all the line positions.

A 2015 first-round draft pick of the Browns, Erving was acquired by the Chiefs in a trade before last season. He played in 13 games last season, starting four.