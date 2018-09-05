Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 1

Chiefs safety Eric Berry missed practice on Wednesday. Will be healthy enough to play against the Chargers in the season opener? NFL Nation's reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 1.

AFC EAST

There were questions entering this week about the availability of starting DT Kyle Williams (knee) and DE Trent Murphy (groin) after they missed time this preseason, but those questions were answered when the Bills' injury report Wednesday included neither player. That means the Bills are almost fully healthy entering Sunday's opener in Baltimore, with only rookie WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) not practicing Wednesday while LB Julian Stanford (nose) was limited.-- Mike Rodak

WR DeVante Parker could miss Sunday's game against the Titans. He hasn't practiced since breaking his middle finger on Aug. 12. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said they haven't had him catch a ball yet. It seems unlikely, at best, that Parker will be able to suit up. Expect an increased load for Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, along with regular starters Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola. -- Cameron Wolfe

Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel didn't play in the preseason, but the two running backs have been participating in the media-access portion of practices (and possibly more). If they are cleared to play against Houston, expect them to be eased into the mix because there is an acclimation process that still needs to take place. Starting RT Marcus Cannon is coming back from a strained calf muscle that kept him out of preseason and he could fall into the same category, assuming he's cleared for action. Ditto for DE Trey Flowers, who led the team with 6.5 sacks last season but didn't play in the preseason. Flowers said the plan is for him to play Sunday. -- Mike Reiss

There's a chance the Jets won't have starting wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) on Monday night against the Lions. He missed the last two preseason games and hasn't practiced, leading some on the team to question his availability. If he's out, look for Quincy Enunwa to replace him in the slot, with Robby Anderson and Terrelle Pryor on the outside.-- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

In what has been an extremely healthy summer, the Ravens will be without two starters against Buffalo: TE Hayden Hurst (foot) and DL Willie Henry (hernia). With Hurst sidelined at least a couple of games, rookie third-round pick Mark Andrews should see increased playing time. Andrews is the second-best pass-catching tight end behind Hurst. Slot receiver Willie Snead could also absorb some of Hurst's targets because of his ability to get open over the middle. -- Jamison Hensley

Bengals LT Cordy Glenn was limited in practice with a shoulder injury after exiting the third preseason game early. Glenn has said he's fine and will be ready to go against the Colts in Week 1, so it's likely they're just being cautious with him. -- Katherine Terrell

WR Josh Gordon and OT Desmond Harrison were listed as limited after Wednesday's practice, but expect both to play against the Steelers. Gordon will get plenty of time, and Harrison, an undrafted rookie, may start at left tackle in his first professional game.-- Pat McManamon

TE Vance McDonald (foot) is practicing for the first time in more than a month and is hopeful to play in Cleveland. The Steelers will assess him throughout the week. Jesse James had a solid preseason and is a candidate to start, but McDonald's speed makes him a friendly target for Ben Roethlisberger.-- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans got WR Will Fuller (hamstring) back at practice on Wednesday. Fuller did not play in a preseason game but is expected to play in the season opener against the Patriots. Cornerback Kevin Johnson practiced in full for the first time since his Aug. 19 concussion and is expected to be cleared from the protocol on Thursday. -- Sarah Barshop

LT Anthony Castonzo practiced for the first time in five weeks due to a hamstring injury. Coach Frank Reich wants Castonzo to practice before making a final decision on his status against Cincinnati. Castonzo's responsible for protecting QB Andrew Luck's blindside and the Colts don't have much depth behind Castonzo at that position. Luck will be playing in a regular-season game for the first time since Week 17 of the 2016 season.-- Mike Wells

The Jaguars are pretty healthy with the exception of C Brandon Linder and RT Jeremey Parnell, both of whom are dealing with minor knee injuries. They will both play against the Giants but the injuries bear monitoring -- especially Parnell's, because he has had knee issues that impacted his play late in each of the past two seasons.-- Mike DiRocco

ILB Rashaan Evans (hamstring) and OLB Derrick Morgan (knee) were limited in practice but spent a lot of time working one on one with coach Mike Vrabel during the individual period of practice this week. Evans missed most of training camp but worked diligently in the classroom to learn the defense. Morgan missed a week of practice but made his return on Monday. He said he feels good and is ready for the season opener against Miami.-- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

The Broncos are mostly healthy heading into Week 1 against Seattle, but two players to keep an eye are guard Ron Leary, who missed substantial time in the offseason program as well as some time in training camp because of knee pain, as well as tackle Jared Veldheer, who finished the 2017 on injured reserve for the Arizona Cardinals (foot). The Broncos were cautious with both in the offseason, but are confident the two are ready to go for the regular season. -- Jeff Legwold

Eric Berry's chances of playing on Sunday took a dive when he was held out of Wednesday's practice. Berry hasn't played or practiced in almost a month because of what the Chiefs are calling a sore heel. It's unlikely the Chiefs would let Berry play against the Chargers if doing so puts his availability for future games in doubt. But if anyone can play well after missing a month of work, it's Berry. -- Adam Teicher

DE Joey Bosa did not play in any preseason games due to an injured left foot suffered during a training camp practice on Aug. 7. Coach Anthony Lynn took a cautious approach with Bosa, with the hope that he would be fully healthy for the team's season opener against the Chiefs. Bosa was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but the expectation is he should be ready to go by Sunday. -- Eric D. Williams

RB DeAndre Washington. As the fourth running back, behind Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard, Washington probably was not going to see much time or even be activated for Monday night's opener against the Rams. After all, Washington is still recovering from a knee scope late in camp, though he was named to the team's 53-man roster. Washington was also the lone Raiders player not on the field in Wednesday's practice. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

The Cowboys entered the week knowing they wouldn't have Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre), Xavier Woods (hamstring) and Datone Jones (knee) but they were able to see Tyron Smith (hamstring), Maliek Collins (foot) and Zack Martin (knee) get through Wednesday's practice so well they are not even on the injury report. Safety Kavon Frazier, who is replacing Woods, was limited but the expectation is he will be able to play Sunday against the Panthers. Collins missed almost all of training camp recovering from offseason foot surgery and could play limited snaps. -- Todd Archer

Olivier Vernon didn't practice Wednesday. Coach Pat Shurmur said in a radio interview this week that the outside linebacker was dealing with a high ankle sprain. It has been only a week since he suffered the injury. Even though the Giants consider Vernon an unusually fast healer, it's not looking great for Sunday's opener against the Jaguars. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles will be without WRs Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) on Thursday night against Atlanta, meaning Shelton Gibson could get a healthy amount of reps on the outside opposite Mike Wallace. RB Jay Ajayi expects to play despite a lingering foot issue. DE Michael Bennett (knee) appeared on the injury list Tuesday but there were no alarm bells going off internally when it comes to his status. -- Tim McManus

LB Zach Brown practiced for the first time in more than a week after sitting out with an oblique injury. He should be ready to play the Cardinals on Sunday. The other questions surrounding the starters focused more on how much players such as TE Jordan Reed (toes) and RB Chris Thompson (right leg) will play. Thompson has looked terrific in practice and doesn't believe he should be limited. Coach Jay Gruden said Reed would play Sunday and "I would expect him to play quite a bit." -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears rookie ILB Roquan Smith said on Wednesday that he's optimistic he'll be able to contribute in Chicago's season opener against Green Bay, but Smith is still working his way back from a hamstring injury. "It [the hamstring injury] was never anything too crazy, it was just tightness and stuff," Smith said. "It definitely feels a lot better." Smith -- the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft -- also missed the first couple weeks of training camp due to a contract dispute. The plan is for Smith to eventually be an every-down linebacker in the Bears' defense, but the rookie may be forced to accept a more limited role in Week 1. -- Jeff Dickerson

The Lions are remarkably healthy heading into Week 1. Every player went through the non-padded practice Wednesday and with no injury report due until Thursday everyone appears on track to play against the Jets. The biggest question mark would be guard T.J. Lang, who didn't play in the preseason but said in August he hoped to be ready for Week 1. He has been at practice for the past week, so everything looks good there. -- Michael Rothstein

After losing Jake Ryan for the season, the Packers turned to rookie third-round pick Oren Burks at inside linebacker -- then he disclocated his shoulder in the third preseason game. Burks was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but it might be a long shot for him to play Sunday night against the Bears. Safety Josh Jones (ankle) also has played some at inside linebacker in certain packages, but he did not practice at all. Burks, Jones and linebacker James Crawford (hamstring) were the only three players on the first injury report of the season. Antonio Morrison, who was acquired in an Aug. 26 trade from the Colts, could start alongside Blake Martinez at inside linebacker. -- Rob Demovsky

Pat Elflein came off the PUP list and returned to practice this week, but he is not expected to play against the 49ers. Mike Zimmer wouldn't confirm or deny a report that Danny Isidora will start at center while Kirk Cousins noted that Brett Jones was his center during a walk-though on Wednesday. Left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) was limited on Wednesday while RB Roc Thomas and CB Mackensie Alexander were sidelined with ankle injuries. If Alexander isn't ready, rookie Mike Hughes may get the nod at nickel corner. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said long snapper Josh Harris is a game-time decision coming off a hip injury. Harris practiced Tuesday but was limited. If Harris can't go, the Falcons would have to elevate Jeff Overbaugh from the practice squad. That the move hasn't been made already might be an indication that Harris is OK. -- Vaughan McClure

RT Daryl Williams (knee) and G/T Amini Silatolu (knee) returned to practice on Sunday and have been working on a limited basis. Coach Ron Rivera said it's too early to say whether they will be available against Dallas, but Silatolu said on Sunday that both are ready to go. With Taylor Moton moving from right tackle to left tackle to replace Matt Kalil, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Carolina needs either Williams or Silatolu at right tackle since the replacement there, Jeremiah Sirles, was placed on injured reserve. If not, the Panthers could be in the desperate situation of playing recently acquired Corey Robinson on the right side. -- David Newton

The Saints have only one name on their injury list, but it's an important one: starting left guard Andrus Peat. He didn't practice Wednesday because of a quad injury. And his status to play against Tampa Bay is uncertain, considering New Orleans has re-signed two veteran guards to the roster this week, Josh LeRibeus and Michael Ola. The good news if Peat doesn't play is that the rest of the Saints' loaded offensive line is intact, and LeRibeus has plenty of experience. -- Mike Triplett

Left tackle Donovan Smith returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a sprained right knee two weeks ago. He was wearing a brace and participating in blocking drills with his teammates during the 30-minute portion of practice that was open to the media. The initial estimated time frame for healing was two to four weeks. The Bucs are hopeful he'll be ready to play New Orleans. Smith has started 48 consecutive games at his position, tied for fifth-most in the league. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The status of DE Markus Golden for Sunday's game against Washington remains unknown as he rehabilitates from a torn ACL suffered last season. He was the only player to not practice Wednesday even though he has been taken off the PUP list. Tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) was also limited but is expected to play Sunday. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams are healthy going into Week 1, which is no surprise after coach Sean McVay played it safe through the preseason, keeping his offensive starters on the sideline and limiting the defensive starters to seven plays. There is no official injury report until Thursday with the Rams opening on Monday night against the Raiders. If there are any questions regarding health, it will be at outside linebacker, where Matt Longacre returns after recovering from back surgery and Dominique Easley returns after recovering from a third major knee injury. -- Lindsey Thiry

The 49ers could be without DB Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) and LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring) this week against Minnesota. Both have been battling nagging issues and coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday there will be some players who have an unknown status leading in to the game. Smith has been a projected starter, but if he's out, it would leave rookie Fred Warner and veteran Brock Coyle to handle the two inside linebacker spots. Ward is a key backup at every spot in the secondary and if the Niners are without him, they'd have options but most of those options are largely inexperienced. -- Nick Wagoner

DE Dion Jordan was activated off the PUP list over the weekend, but his status for the opener against the Broncos seems questionable at best. Remember, he missed organized team activities and minicamp while recovering from another knee surgery, then he missed all of training camp due to a stress issue in his leg. So it might be asking a lot of Jordan to play after practicing for all of one week. Coach Pete Carroll isn't closing the door on the possibility, however. "He's close," Carroll said Monday. "We'll see. I'm not going to be opposed to playing him this weekend." -- Brady Henderson