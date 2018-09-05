Seattle Seahawks All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas plans to end his holdout and report to the team on Wednesday, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

He addressed his absence from the team in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys have increased their trade offer for Thomas to a second-round pick over the past week but that the Seahawks are seeking more than that in return.

The 29-year-old Thomas has held out all offseason while seeking an extension or a trade to a team that will give him one.

Thomas' absence from mandatory minicamp and training camp has subject him to roughly $1.6 million in fines. He would stand to miss out on $500,000 each week he misses during the regular season, the amount that each of his game checks are worth as part of his $8.5 million salary for 2018.

In Thomas' absence, the Seahawks have been preparing to start 2017 fourth-round pick Tedric Thompson at free safety.