PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell could miss significant playing time over his franchise tag.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back is not expected to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, barring an unforeseen development, according to a source, and agent Adisa Bakari hinted that Bell might be willing to wait it out longer.

Bell hasn't signed his $14.5 million franchise tag and can become a free agent in 2019 as long as he signs it by Week 11. The team hoped he would show up for work this week, but he's staying away.

"He's going to do the things necessary to protect his value long-term," Bakari told NFL Live in an appearance Wednesday.

A source told ESPN that the Steelers have no plans to rescind Bell's tender.

Bakari also appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio, where he asked what the Steelers' plans are for Bell and alluded to workload becoming an issue.

General manager Kevin Colbert -- who issued a statement Monday that the team was "disappointed" Bell hadn't signed the tender -- will not be made available for comment, but the team issued a statement through director of communications Burt Lauten.

"We are not going to discuss any conversations through the media," Lauten said. "If Adisa [Bakari] would like to talk further, he has the phone number to our offices."

Bell touched the ball a league-high 406 times while playing on a $12.12 million franchise tag last season, and Bell told ESPN in January that he wouldn't touch the ball another 400 times without a contract that matches his worth as a player.

The Steelers and Bell have failed to reach a long-term agreement in each of the past two summers. Each week Bell skips, he forfeits $852,941.

"Le'Veon has several years left in football; we know his days in Pittsburgh are precarious at best; we also know how he's been utilized in the past by the Steelers organization," Bakari told NFL Live.

"That's nothing to say negative about the Steelers. They had one of the best players to play the position and they used him heavily for the production he can provide, but in doing so, you take away from his future years."