ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since being sued by his ex-girlfriend last month in connection with a July 10 home invasion in which his ex-girlfriend was beaten and robbed of jewelry.

"I'll take care of that stuff," McCoy said when asked why he had yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit. "But right now, the only thing I can worry about is the Baltimore Ravens and keeping everything the same with that. Just focusing in on this big week for me, Week 1.

"I didn't have a lot of playing time in the preseason, so I'm really locked in and just trying to focus everything on football right now. But we'll take care of that."

McCoy and his friend Tamarcus Porter, a former University of Pittsburgh teammate, were sued Aug. 10 in a Fulton County, Georgia court by McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon and her friend Elizabeth Donald.

Attorneys for Cordon and Donald on Friday served McCoy and Porter with the plaintiff's first continuing interrogatories in the case.

Police in Milton, Georgia have not named any suspects in their criminal investigation of the home invasion.

Neither the police investigation into the incident nor the civil lawsuits against McCoy have caused the NFL to change McCoy's playing status for this season. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in July the team was "comfortable" with McCoy's situation but acknowledged the ongoing police investigation in the case.

McCoy's teammates voted him as a captain this week for the first time in his four-year career with Buffalo, although former coach Rex Ryan did not use full-time captains during his two seasons (2015-16) with the team.

"We have a lot of respect for that [legal] situation," coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. "With respect to the captain situation, that was voted on by his teammates, and I think that says a lot about their respect for him as a teammate. I'm proud of him for that, as well."

Cordon and Donald's lawsuits allege McCoy should be held financially responsible for Cordon's injuries because he had previously changed the security codes to the Atlanta-area home owned by McCoy where Cordon was still living after the couple separated, and that he refused to provide the codes to her.

Cordon's suit argues that McCoy "breached his duty to use ordinary care to protect Plaintiff from dangerous activities being conducted at the Residence."

The lawsuit also alleges that Cordon and McCoy would argue in the summer of 2017 over "McCoy beating his dog and beating his son frequently, as well as other issues."

The lawsuit says McCoy would "exhibit rage and often brutally beat his dog in the presence of the Plaintiff and her friends" and would "aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son over minor mistakes that all young children make."

The suit does not mention any contact with police over Cordon's claims.

Last month, a woman identifying herself as a friend of Cordon posted photos of Cordon's injuries to Instagram and alleged that McCoy beat his son and dog and used performance-enhancing drugs. In a statement at the time, McCoy denied the allegations.

Cordon's suit says the assailant in the home invasion "indicated [to Cordon] that he knew McCoy." She told a 911 dispatcher after the attack that she suspected McCoy "set her up" because he had previously asked her to return the jewelry that was stolen from her during the home invasion.

The lawsuit does not directly accuse McCoy or Porter of conducting or ordering the attack against Cordon, but it contends McCoy had "actual and constructive knowledge of criminal activity existing on the property on July 10, 2018" because Porter had previously told police he could watch a live feed of security cameras in the house.