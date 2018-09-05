Rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin will start in place of injured K.J. Wright for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

Wright, an eighth-year veteran and a Pro Bowler in 2016, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 27 and was given a two-week recovery timetable.

Griffin has been working as Wright's backup at weak-side linebacker since Seattle chose him in the fifth round of April's draft, making him the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL's modern era.

The Seahawks open the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Griffin started in the Seahawks' final preseason game, giving him a chance to work alongside middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and the rest of Seattle's No. 1 defense, including his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, at left cornerback.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.