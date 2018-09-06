DAVIE, Fla. -- A few days before their season opener, the Miami Dolphins lost starting tight end MarQueis Gray to a torn Achilles.

Gray suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice and was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Tight end Gavin Escobar was re-signed to take his roster spot.

This means it's Mike Gesicki time in Miami. The rookie second-round pick out of Penn State showed signs of brilliance during training camp and was expected to play a key role in the red zone, on third down and in other specialty situations.

Now Gesicki will be expected to take a starter-like role along with A.J. Derby in Miami's offense. Tight end Durham Smythe, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame, will also see an increased role as a blocker.

Gray was the Dolphins' most complete tight end as a receiver and blocker. Escobar spent the offseason with the Dolphins before being let go on cut-down day.