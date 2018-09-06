        <
        >

          Dolphins down starting TE after MarQueis Gray tears Achilles

          12:17 PM ET
          • Cameron WolfeESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Broncos for two seasons with the Denver Post
            • Graduate of the University of Houston
            • A native of Jackson, Miss.
            Follow on Twitter

          DAVIE, Fla. -- A few days before their season opener, the Miami Dolphins lost starting tight end MarQueis Gray to a torn Achilles.

          Gray suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice and was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Tight end Gavin Escobar was re-signed to take his roster spot.

          This means it's Mike Gesicki time in Miami. The rookie second-round pick out of Penn State showed signs of brilliance during training camp and was expected to play a key role in the red zone, on third down and in other specialty situations.

          Now Gesicki will be expected to take a starter-like role along with A.J. Derby in Miami's offense. Tight end Durham Smythe, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame, will also see an increased role as a blocker.

          Gray was the Dolphins' most complete tight end as a receiver and blocker. Escobar spent the offseason with the Dolphins before being let go on cut-down day.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices