EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants special teams coach Thomas McGaughey has been undergoing cancer treatments for several months and plans to remain with the team.

Doctors noticed a cancerous growth in McGaughey's bowel duct earlier this year. When it was removed, they found cancer in his lymph nodes. He was diagnosed with periampullary.

McGaughey, 45, has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past two months. He's entering his fifth treatment, with a couple more remaining. He doesn't expect it to affect his ability to work.

"I go down, do my treatment, I come back," McGaughey said. "That's what it is."

All in the same day.

The Giants rehired former special teams coach Tom Quinn prior to the summer to assist McGaughey, who missed some practices this summer. But he doesn't expect it to affect his ability to work throughout the season.

"I'm not going to let chemotherapy or cancer get in the way of what I do," said McGaughey. "I'm a father and I'm a football coach. That's what I do."

The early returns are positive. The Giants' special teams were strong throughout the preseason, and they returned a punt for a touchdown.

"He's been doing a good job," coach Pat Shurmur said. "We brought in Tom Quinn to back him up on those days that are tough days for him. But T-Mac has been doing a great job. He's got our guys ready to play."

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Gettleman has been undergoing chemotherapy throughout the summer and is doing well. His cancer is in remission.

McGaughey has used Gettleman as a resource.

"It helps," McGaughey said. "We share our chemotherapy stories in talking about the medication and all that stuff. We definitely have our conversation. Dave is a great man. It is what it is. We have to fight through it and keep it moving."

The Giants open their season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. McGaughey expects to be on the sideline.