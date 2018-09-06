In a meeting of the last two NFC champions, the Falcons will open up the 2018 NFL season by traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. (1:13)

The Philadelphia Eagles placed wide receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve Thursday.

Hollins had already been ruled out for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury.

"This week, [he had] a little bit of a minor setback," coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday. "We just made the decision to keep him out of this football game, and then we'll evaluate after we get a little bit of time after this game."

Hollins, a second-year player out of North Carolina, had sports hernia surgery this offseason.

The Eagles' wide receiver depth will be tested early in the season. Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss at least the first two games as he recovers from offseason rotator cuff surgery. With Hollins also out, Shelton Gibson should see a healthy number of snaps on the outside opposite Mike Wallace. The Eagles re-signed veteran Markus Wheaton this week to bolster an ailing receiver corps.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham, suspended for the first game of the season, will take Hollins' spot on the roster when he returns.