PHILADELPHIA -- It took 51 years, and an extra 45 minutes due to weather, but the Philadelphia Eagles finally have a Super Bowl championship banner hanging in their stadium.

It was unveiled before the home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, all lit up and about twice the size of the other 13 banners in the Lincoln Financial Field rafters. A rabid fan base was in full throat with the ceremony about to begin, but a severe weather advisory went into effect, delaying the start of the game from 8:20 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.

The Eagles asked that the open seating areas be cleared because of lightning and high wind gusts in the area, and they mostly were, with the exception of a handful of reveling souls who decided to take their shirts off and dance in the rain instead.

When the skies cleared, the bowl filled back up and a giant Lombardi Trophy replica was wheeled onto the field near a group of kids and members of the armed forces standing behind a platform, where Eagles legend and recent Hall of Fame inductee Brian Dawkins stood to fire the crowd up and welcome owner Jeffrey Lurie, who was holding the real trophy.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, right, celebrates alongside Hall of Fame inductee Brian Dawkins on Thursday as the team unveiled its 2017 championship banner prior to facing the Falcons. AP Photo/Michael Perez

Dakwins led a rendition of "Fly, Eagles Fly." Fireworks were set off as the banner reading "2017 World Champions" was revealed.

The Eagles captured their first Super Bowl title by defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in the championship game in February.

The party in Philadelphia has been ongoing ever since. Fans were lined up outside the parking area well before the gates opened at 1 p.m. ET in anticipation of the Eagles' first game as Super Bowl champs.