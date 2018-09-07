PHILADELPHIA -- With his offense struggling, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson dusted off the most iconic play call in franchise history, "Philly Special," and got the spark he was looking for in an 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Nick Foles was not his Super Bowl self in the first half Thursday night, averaging just 3.6 yards per pass attempt, and the offense was outgained by Falcons receiver Julio Jones 89-68 over the first two quarters.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hauls in a 15-yard pass from wide receiver Nelson Agholor during the third quarter on Thursday night. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Needing to inject some life into the unit, Pederson dialed up the play that has come to define the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. Facing a third-and-5 from the Falcons' 41-yard line midway through the third quarter, Nelson Agholor, playing the role of Trey Burton, came around on a reverse and lofted a throw to a streaking Foles for a 15-yard gain -- the longest of the night for Philadelphia to that point. Jay Ajayi scored the Eagles' first touchdown of the 2018 season five plays later.

Pederson dialed up "Philly Special" on fourth-and-goal against the Patriots, to great success. That play is so celebrated in this town, a statue of the sequence right before it -- Foles and Pederson discussing running it on the sideline -- was just erected outside Lincoln Financial Field.

This offseason, Pederson said he would probably put that play call on ice, but broke it out at an opportune time to the delight of the fans.