DAVIE, Fla. -- DeVante Parker returned to Dolphins practice for the first time in over a month, but he is not expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Parker suffered a broken right middle finger on Aug. 12. He ran routes and worked with a position coach in Friday's practice, but he hasn't caught a pass since suffering the injury.

Parker, who was listed as a limited participant in practice, was wearing a large pad on his right hand.

Week 2 or 3 have been circled as more realistic return dates for Parker.

Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson will get the lionshare of snaps without Parker on Sunday.

The Dolphins were expecting a strong year from Parker, a 2015 first-round pick, but this hasn't been a great start.

Parker had 57 catches, 670 yards and one touchdown last season.