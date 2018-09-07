Jalen Ramsey says the Jaguars' Week 1 game isn't about him and Odell Beckham Jr., and adds that it is an 11-on-11 game. (0:48)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There's now nothing standing in the way of the Jalen Ramsey-Odell Beckham Jr. matchup on Sunday.

The right ankle soreness that limited Ramsey in Thursday's practice was not an issue on Friday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars did not put the third-year cornerback on the game status report for the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Ramsey is one of four players who were on the injury report earlier in the week who were declared fully healthy on Friday. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle), center Brandon Linder (knee) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) weren't on the game status report either.

The Ramsey-Beckham matchup is one of the biggest storylines of the opening weekend of the NFL season. The Giants receiver recently signed a five-year contract worth up to $95 million, with $65 million guaranteed, to become the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. Ramsey caused a stir last month when he said in an article in GQ magazine that Beckham is the reason for Giants quarterback Eli Manning's success.

Ramsey was much more low-key during a Thursday news conference in which he downplayed his matchup with Beckham.

"It is 11 versus 11. It is not me versus him all game," Ramsey said. "I will be on him my fair amount, but I am sure other guys will be on him as well."