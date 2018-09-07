Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi break down how Keanu Neal's absence will impact Atlanta's defense moving forward. (1:11)

Safety Keanu Neal suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season in a major blow to the Atlanta Falcons defense.

Neal was injured in the first half of the Falcons' 18-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's season opener Thursday. He returned to play in the second half before leaving the game for good.

A 2017 Pro Bowler, Neal had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception last season. He was credited with two tackles Thursday before leaving the game.

Damontae Kazee, a 2017 fifth-round draft pick, replaced Neal after the injury. Kazee's hit on tight end Dallas Goedert as he was attempting to catch a pass in the fourth quarter led to a Deion Jones interception.

The Falcons traded a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots last week for Jordan Richards to serve as a backup strong safety to Neal. Richards was inactive against the Eagles as he had just joined the team.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure and The Associated Press contributed to this report.