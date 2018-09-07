FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Two days after saying that he's learning to deal better with media reports of drama surrounding the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady politely told reporters at his Friday news conference that he's sticking to football.

"I don't want to bring on any drama this year," Brady said, two days before he will lead the team against the Houston Texans in the season opener. "I'm just focused on what I want to do, and be a great football player for this team and be a good example in the locker room, provide great leadership. That's where my focus is. I know people want to talk about a lot of other things, but I just really want to stick on football and focus on being the best I can be for this team."

Brady's answer came after he was asked a question about his personal athletic trainer, close friend and business partner, Alex Guerrero.

The theme continued when Brady was later asked about Nike's advertisement with quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"I really want to focus on football, not hot topics, and my reaction to a lot of hot topics and so forth," he said. "Get ready for the Texans -- they're a great team. That's where my focus is, not on advertisements and so forth."

Along those lines, Brady took note of the Philadelphia Eagles running the "Philly Philly" play in their season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons -- which members of the Eagles organization said they took from the Patriots, as it was the play in which Brady dropped a pass in Super Bowl LII.

"Good execution wins games," said Brady, who watched Thursday's opener with his son Jack. "I think that's ultimately what we have to do. When you have to make the plays, you either make them or you don't."

Brady enters the season with a lighter-than-normal group of receivers, led by Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson as Julian Edelman is serving a four-game NFL suspension.

"I have confidence in them, certainly. Phillip and Chris, I obviously played a lot with them last year. Cordarrelle is new and he's done some good things and he's been productive in this league," Brady said. "To be on this team, you have to be a good football player .... We're all going to be learning on the fly and you have to build as the season goes."

Brady, who was elected a team captain for the 17th straight year, said in his "Tom vs. Time" epilogue Wednesday that he hopes to play until he's 45. But at the moment, it's a short-term focus for him with the season opener in mind.

"I'm really excited," he said. "It's a blessing to be able to do it. I love playing football. I love the sport. I've been doing it for a long time. I'm not sure what life would be like without it. I've had a few experiences when I haven't been out there and haven't liked those very much.

"There's no place I'd rather be Sunday afternoon at 1 o'clock than playing here, and playing well."