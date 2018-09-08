TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cindy McCain will carry on her late husband's passion for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Cindy, the widow of Sen. John McCain, will be the Cardinals' honorary captain before their regular-season opener against Washington, the team announced Friday through its Twitter account.

McCain will join the team at midfield for the pregame coin toss alongside wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who is one of the Cardinals' seven captains and a longtime friend of the McCains.

Fitzgerald visited the senator at his Cornville, Arizona, ranch in February, when Cindy asked him to speak at the senator's memorial service.

John McCain died Aug. 25, more than 13 months after he announced he was battling a brain tumor. His memorial service took place in Phoenix on Aug. 30