The Seattle Seahawks are activating safety Earl Thomas and plan to start him in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that Thomas had a good week of practice after returning to the team Wednesday from his holdout. At the time, he wouldn't say if Thomas -- the final member of the Legion of Boom -- would play.

"He was solid all week long," Carroll said. "He's fired up and studying and working hard at it, and he had a good week. We'll let you know how that's going to turn out here tomorrow."

Thomas, 29, held out all offseason while seeking a contract extension or a trade to a team that will give him one. He had implied that he took a discount in the past to keep the Seahawks' storied "Legion of Boom" together.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Thomas wrote that he wasn't going to let his teammates, the city or fans down, and that "the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten.

"Father Time may have an undefeated record, but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career."