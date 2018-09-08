FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets likely will be without three starters when they face the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Outside linebacker Josh Martin (concussion) was ruled out Saturday. Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) and safety Marcus Maye (foot) were officially listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Editor's Picks Is it realistic for Jets to make a run at Le'Veon Bell? The chances of the Steelers trading Bell are remote, and because he can't sign a multiyear deal, the Jets probably should postpone any pursuit.

Maye, who started every game last season as a rookie, hasn't practiced in more than a week, so there's little hope of him playing. He will be replaced at free safety by Doug Middleton or J.J. Wilcox.

Kearse, injured before the third preseason game, returned to practice Friday, albeit on a limited basis. The Jets have good depth at receiver, with Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor the top three.

Brandon Copeland, who used to play for the Lions, is expected to replace Martin, who suffered his concussion two weeks ago. For depth, the Jets signed rookie linebacker Frankie Luvu from the practice squad.

Fullback Lawrence Thomas was waived, leaving the team with no fullbacks. Tight ends Eric Tomlinson and Chris Herndon can handle the fullback responsibilities.