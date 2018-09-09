Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who has been ruled out of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to miss more than just Sunday's game due to a lingering foot injury, sources said.

Exactly how long Bosa will be sidelined is uncertain, but Bosa and the team are seeking answers. Bosa is scheduled to meet Wednesday with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to determine the extent of his injury and how much time he could miss, sources said.

Anderson initially examined Bosa's first MRI last month and found a soft-tissue injury between the first and second metatarsals. Bosa suffered a setback last week, and for now, the team is calling it a bone bruise, though they don't know for sure what the injury is and how long he might miss.

Los Angeles' former seventh-round pick Isaac Rochell has gotten the reps throughout camp and will start for Bosa and help try to replace him.

If Bosa's bruise turns out to be a fracture, his absence could be longer. For now, Bosa is in a walking boot, hobbling into the start of the season.