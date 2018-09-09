Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who already has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs, could miss two to four weeks while trying to recover from the bone bruise in his left foot that the team fears could be a fracture, according to league sources.

The Chargers still are trying to figure out the extent of the injury and how long Bosa will miss, but for now, former seventh-round pick Isaac Rochell -- who has gotten the reps throughout training camp -- will start for Bosa and help try to replace him.

If the bruise is a fracture, Bosa's absence could be longer than the team had thought, as it was expecting him to be ready for Sunday's home game. But now Bosa is in a walking boot, hobbling into the start of the season.