As Le'Veon Bell continues to stay away from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team does not plan to trade the star running back or rescind his franchise tag, sources told ESPN.

Editor's Picks Le'Veon Bell saga: When he plays, fallout, trade options, more Le'Veon Bell stayed home another day, and teammates were livid. Where will this stalemate go? There's a lot to unpack from both sides' perspective.

Bell's absence from the Steelers is not expected to last much longer, according to sources.

Although Bell is constantly evaluating when to report, multiple sources around the league believe that he will join the Steelers sometime before the end of September. Until then, Bell will remain in Florida, training and absorbing fines of $853,000 for each game that he misses.

Bell's first lost paycheck comes Sunday, when the Steelers open the regular season in Cleveland against the Browns. James Conner is expected to start at running back in Bell's place.

Bell's agent has suggested that the running back is willing to stay away from the team for a long time. Bell and the Steelers failed to reach a long-term contract in each of the past two summers, and the running back isn't happy about playing on the franchise tag.

Bell told ESPN in January that he wasn't accepting another 400 touches on a salary he felt was below his value.