Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant is facing a year-long suspension for his latest substance-related relapse, a source told ESPN.

The NFL is reviewing the matter and could issue its ruling as early as this week, according to a source.

With this potentially being Bryant's third suspension in four years, it could mark the end of his NFL career. It would be a challenge for Bryant to return from another suspension, though he will be entitled to counseling from the NFL Players Association.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Bryant violated the league's drug policy at some point during the offseason.

Bryant's latest setback factored into the Raiders' decision to cut him just four months after they traded a third-round draft pick, the 79th overall selection, to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire the talented but troubled receiver.

Bryant, 26, was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy but returned to haul in 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season.