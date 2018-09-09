Police in Milton, Georgia, have been investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault for two months but have yet to uncover anything incriminating against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, sources tell ESPN.

The NFL's investigation of the incident, which occurred at a house owned by McCoy, remains under "active review," according to a source who added that "it is not anywhere near actionable at this time."

The Bills have stood behind McCoy and still believe in their running back; they even elected McCoy as one of their captains last week for his first time in his career with Buffalo.

If Bills coaches and officials were alarmed about what the investigation would yield -- and they have been in contact with people involved in the case -- they would not have allowed McCoy's selection as a captain to stand. The sense is that McCoy will be able to play the 2018 season unless something unforeseen develops with the case.

McCoy spoke publicly this past week for the first time since being sued by his ex-girlfriend last month in connection with a July 10 home invasion in which she was beaten and robbed of jewelry.

"I'll take care of that stuff," McCoy said Wednesday. "But right now, the only thing I can worry about is the Baltimore Ravens and keeping everything the same with that. Just focusing in on this big week for me, Week 1."

McCoy and his friend Tamarcus Porter, a former University of Pittsburgh teammate, were sued Aug. 10 in a Fulton County, Georgia, court by McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon and her friend Elizabeth Donald.

In July, a woman identifying herself as a friend of Cordon's posted photos of Cordon's injuries to Instagram and alleged that McCoy beat his son and dog and used performance-enhancing drugs. In a statement at the time, McCoy denied the allegations.

Cordon's suit says the assailant in the home invasion "indicated [to Cordon] that he knew McCoy." She told a 911 dispatcher after the attack that she suspected McCoy "set her up" because he had previously asked her to return the jewelry that was stolen from her during the home invasion.

The lawsuit does not directly accuse McCoy or Porter of conducting or ordering the attack against Cordon, but it contends McCoy had "actual and constructive knowledge of criminal activity existing on the property on July 10, 2018" because Porter had previously told police he could watch a live feed of security cameras in the house.

