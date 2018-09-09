As Andrew Luck prepares to play his first NFL regular-season game since 2016, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback has acknowledged a second shoulder injury he suffered while snowboarding during the 2015-16 offseason.

Editor's Picks Week 1 game will be 'final hurdle' for Luck Colts quarterback Andrew Luck faces the final hurdle in his comeback on Sunday, when he'll play his first regular-season game in nearly two years against the Bengals.

Luck told NFL Network in a story published Sunday that he sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in a snowboarding accident in Colorado.

He said the injury came after and was separate from the torn labrum he suffered early in the 2015 season. The labrum tear ultimately resulted in surgery and cost him all of the 2017 season.

The quarterback said he immediately told the Colts about the snowboarding injury.

"This was after the initial injury," Luck told NFL Network. "I went back, rehabbed it with the Colts. I've had a bunch of AC sprains, both left and right shoulder, and resolved that issue. But the labrum has been my issue, was my issue, what I worked through, what I got surgery on."

He said the AC injury had no effect on his labrum tear or need for surgery.

"I've seen more doctors than I can count on two hands over the past two or three years," Luck said, "and the consensus -- unanimous -- is that the AC is not an issue, nor did it have an effect. The labrum is an issue."

Without Luck last season, the Colts finished 4-12 and fired coach Chuck Pagano.

Luck, who will start Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, said he also learned a lesson from the scare: "I'm obviously not snowboarding anymore."