EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette suffered a right hamstring injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants and did not return.

He told ESPN's Josina Anderson following the Jaguars' 20-15 victory that he believes he'll be able to play next week.

It's unclear on which play Fournette suffered the injury, but he caught a screen pass for no gain on third-and-long and then went to the sideline while the Jaguars kicked a field goal to take a 6-3 lead. Trainers worked on Fournette's hamstring for several minutes before taking him to the locker room with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

Fournette had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards before the injury. Running back T.J. Yeldon took over as the Jaguars' top back. He caught a 1-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to give the Jaguars a 10-3 lead. There is only one other running back on the team's 53-man roster (Corey Grant).

Fournette ran for 1,040 yards as a rookie last season and reported to camp this season 17 pounds lighter because he wanted to play at the weight he did in college (223).