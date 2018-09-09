CLEVELAND -- James Conner gave Le'Veon Bell something to watch in Cleveland.
And watch, Bell did, tweeting a monocle-wearing emoji after the game.
🧐— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 9, 2018
When asked on Twitter if Bell was "throwing shade" at his team, Bell said no -- he'd just never seen a tie before.
no shade, just never witnessed a tie before... https://t.co/5xdKGlk1Hi— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 9, 2018
On a day the Steelers struggled through miserable weather with six turnovers, Conner came through with a game-breaking performance his team wanted to see, with 192 total yards and two touchdowns in a 21-21 overtime tie against the Cleveland Browns.
That's more yards than Bell -- who remains away from the team with an unsigned franchise tag worth $14.5 million -- had in any game last season.
Teammates mobbed Conner on his first career touchdown, a 4-yard push through the right side with 11:19 left in the second quarter. And Conner's 22-yard scoring rush with 5:29 left in the third quarter was one of his 36 touches on the day, including five receptions for 57 yards.
Bell did not play Week 1 as a way to preserve long-term health, and the decision cost him $853,000 for this week of work.
The Steelers knew what that meant.
"We've got a little something to prove," guard David DeCastro said earlier in the week about facing questions without Bell.
Conner's big blemish -- a fumble with 7:44 left in the fourth to set up an easy Browns touchdown -- didn't stop the Steelers from giving Conner the ball six times on a late fourth-quarter drive. He added a 19-yard, one-handed reception in overtime and generally didn't look overwhelmed.
It wasn't flashy, but Conner took the yards available, found the soft spots for dump-off catches and adequately protected Roethlisberger with blitz pickup. He passed the test necessary to quell concerns about the run-game adequacy without an All-Pro in the backfield.
Bell likely factored a potential Conner breakout into his decision not to sign his tender. But the Steelers wanted Conner to go off, talking him up all week like he was the All-Pro. And though the Steelers knew Bell wouldn't be on the team bus on the way to Cleveland, they had every incentive to apply pressure to Bell with good play. A tie doesn't help.
But whether Bell returns in Week 2 or Week 11, a 1-2 combo of Bell and Conner might just be a lot of fun.