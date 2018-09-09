RB James Conner fills in for Le'Veon Bell and scores a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Steelers against the Browns. (0:29)

CLEVELAND -- James Conner gave Le'Veon Bell something to watch in Cleveland.

And watch, Bell did, tweeting a monocle-wearing emoji after the game.

When asked on Twitter if Bell was "throwing shade" at his team, Bell said no -- he'd just never seen a tie before.

no shade, just never witnessed a tie before... https://t.co/5xdKGlk1Hi — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 9, 2018

On a day the Steelers struggled through miserable weather with six turnovers, Conner came through with a game-breaking performance his team wanted to see, with 192 total yards and two touchdowns in a 21-21 overtime tie against the Cleveland Browns.

That's more yards than Bell -- who remains away from the team with an unsigned franchise tag worth $14.5 million -- had in any game last season.

Teammates mobbed Conner on his first career touchdown, a 4-yard push through the right side with 11:19 left in the second quarter. And Conner's 22-yard scoring rush with 5:29 left in the third quarter was one of his 36 touches on the day, including five receptions for 57 yards.

Bell did not play Week 1 as a way to preserve long-term health, and the decision cost him $853,000 for this week of work.

The Steelers knew what that meant.

Editor's Picks Sources: Steelers won't trade Bell, rescind tag As Le'Veon Bell continues to stay away from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team does not plan to trade the star running back or rescind his franchise tag, sources told ESPN.

"We've got a little something to prove," guard David DeCastro said earlier in the week about facing questions without Bell.

Conner's big blemish -- a fumble with 7:44 left in the fourth to set up an easy Browns touchdown -- didn't stop the Steelers from giving Conner the ball six times on a late fourth-quarter drive. He added a 19-yard, one-handed reception in overtime and generally didn't look overwhelmed.

It wasn't flashy, but Conner took the yards available, found the soft spots for dump-off catches and adequately protected Roethlisberger with blitz pickup. He passed the test necessary to quell concerns about the run-game adequacy without an All-Pro in the backfield.

Bell likely factored a potential Conner breakout into his decision not to sign his tender. But the Steelers wanted Conner to go off, talking him up all week like he was the All-Pro. And though the Steelers knew Bell wouldn't be on the team bus on the way to Cleveland, they had every incentive to apply pressure to Bell with good play. A tie doesn't help.

But whether Bell returns in Week 2 or Week 11, a 1-2 combo of Bell and Conner might just be a lot of fun.