FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson left Sunday's season opener against the New England Patriots with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Johnson sustained the concussion after he was hit while trying to make a tackle in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the field and immediately had his helmet taken away by the Texans' training staff.

This is the cornerback's second concussion in less than a month. He also left the Texans' Aug. 18 preseason game against the 49ers with a concussion and did not practice until Wednesday. He was cleared from the protocol on Friday.

Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson is helped off the field after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Patriots. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Johnson, a 2015 first-round pick, played in just 12 games from 2017 to '18 and had 45 combined tackles and two passes defended.

The Texans also lost starting right tackle Seantrel Henderson in the first quarter after he left the game with an ankle injury. Houston moved left tackle Julien Davenport to the right side and third-round pick Martinas Rankin played left tackle.