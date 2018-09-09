Giants running back Saquon Barkley turns on the jets for a 68-yard rushing touchdown, the first of his career. (0:49)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The debut of No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley had its up and downs Sunday, including a rough first half and a 68-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a 20-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The touchdown came with the Giants in desperate need of a big play. Barkley eluded three would-be tacklers and broke free down the right sideline for his first career touchdown. It put him over 100 yards rushing in his NFL debut.

Barkley finished with 106 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against what is expected to be one of the league's top defenses.

The big-play ability of Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. gives the Giants hope that their offense can do more than it did in Week 1, despite the struggles of their offensive line. Beckham had 11 catches on 15 targets for 111 yards in his first game back from a broken ankle.

Next week's test on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys could be a different story.

It didn't all go smoothly for the Giants and Barkley. His first half -- and really the first three quarters -- was a struggle. He had just 12 yards on eight carries in the first half and dropped a pass.

But Barkley really didn't have much of a chance. The Jags were getting to him before he even reached the line of scrimmage. On five of Barkley's eight first-half carries, he was met at or behind the line of scrimmage.