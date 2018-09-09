MINNEAPOLIS -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got his first taste of losing as a starting quarterback in the NFL on Sunday.

After running off seven consecutive victories in games he started to open his career, Garoppolo and the Niners came up short against the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's 24-16 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Before Sunday's defeat, Garoppolo was one of five quarterbacks since the NFL merger to win his first seven starts. Garoppolo threw his third interception of the game with under two minutes to go to seal the win for Minnesota.

Had Garoppolo and the Niners been able to complete a fourth-quarter comeback, it would have moved him into third place all time for most consecutive wins by a quarterback to begin his career.

It was not to be, however, as Garoppolo had an up and down day against a Vikings defense that ranked at the top of the league in fewest yards and points allowed in 2017.

Garoppolo finished 15-of-33 for 261 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for a passer rating of 45.1, the worst in his eight starts. Garoppolo's completion rate of 45.4 percent was also the worst of any of his starts.

That Minnesota defense presented Garoppolo and the Niners with one of their biggest challenges and Garoppolo had a pair of costly mistakes, including a third-quarter pass that Minnesota cornerback Mike Hughes intercepted and returned 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Vikings the winning points and a 17-3 lead.

On the play, Garoppolo was looking for wideout Kendrick Bourne to break in on a route. Garoppolo threw to the inside while Bourne stopped his route outside the numbers. The throw went directly to Hughes, who returned it for an easy score.

Early in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo tossed another interception, this time throwing too high for rookie receiver Dante Pettis and into the hands of Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Despite those miscues, Garoppolo and the Niners still had some opportunities to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

With big plays coming frequently down the stretch -- including Garoppolo escaping pressure and finding Pettis for a 22-yard touchdown -- the Niners had the ball near midfield with about seven minutes to go down by eight.

Alas, the late-game magic that allowed Garoppolo to lead the Niners to win five straight to close last season ran out. And the Niners began their first season with Garoppolo as the established starter 0-1.