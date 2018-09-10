The biggest injuries of NFL Week 1

Marcus Mariota couldn't feel his fingers after elbow injury as he thought the hit on him was late and low. (0:23)

The NFL is back, which means -- unfortunately -- that so are injuries. Whether you're checking on your favorite team, or key contributors to your fantasy squad, we've got you covered with the latest from our NFL Nation reporters:

The Falcons confirmed on Friday that Neal is out for the season after tearing his ACL in the Falcons' loss to the Eagles.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons will look for an immediate replacement internally and mentioned Damontae Kazee, Jordan Richards and nickelback Brian Poole as candidates. Kazee, listed as the backup free safety to Ricardo Allen, was the team's standout during the preseason with his playmaking ability and caused a turnover against the Eagles. -- Vaughan McClure

Walker was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an air cast on his right leg. He went down awkwardly as he was tackled by Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald. The training staff sent a cart to him immediately.

Walker will likely be out for a while. Fellow tight end Jonnu Smith replaced him in the fourth quarter. -- Turron Davenport

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

The Titans' starting QB was removed from the game after a second lightning delay, due to an injury to the elbow on his throwing arm. Mariota threw his second interception of the game on a tipped pass that was grabbed by the Dolphins' Kiko Alonso, and was removed from the game in favor of backup Blaine Gabbert on Tennessee's next drive. Mariota suffered the injury to his elbow earlier in the game on a hit by the Dolphins' William Hayes.

The hit from Hayes caused Mariota to lose feeling in his hand, but he said he was fine after the game. He is likely to play next week. -- Turron Davenport

Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans

Lewan suffered a vicious hit by Dolphins defensive lineman Andre Branch during Reshad Jones' interception return, and was ruled out due to a concussion. Lewan has to navigate through concussion protocol in order to return, which puts his status for Week 2 in question. Kevin Pamphile came in to replace Lewan on Sunday. -- Turron Davenport

The Seahawks lost No. 1 receiver Baldwin to another knee injury Sunday. He left the game in the first quarter before returning, but was ruled out early in the third quarter. Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. This is after Baldwin missed about a month of training camp with an injury to his left knee. Carroll said he didn't have a good idea as to how long Baldwin may be out, but it could be a good sign that he was able to return to the game, albeit briefly.

Brandon Marshall is among Seattle's receivers who would stand to play more if Baldwin's injury forces him to miss time. Marshall caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday. -- Brady Henderson

Late in the fourth quarter, Jackson caught a 35-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick but fell hard face-first into the turf when he took a hit from Ken Crawley; it was later revealed that Jackson sustained a concussion on the play. Jackson will have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before returning to action. -- Jenna Laine

Olsen suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday's opener against Dallas and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He returned to the sideline in the second half on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot, the same one he injured a year ago.

Without Olsen, the Panthers were left with only two tight ends, rookie Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz, who missed all of the preseason with a foot injury suffered during offseason workouts. It was unclear after the game how much time Olsen will miss, as he declined to comment after the game. -- David Newton

Fournette left the game in the first half because of a right ankle injury, but coach Doug Marrone said he's optimistic about Fournette's prognosis because this is an injury Fournette has had and he said he knows how to manage it.

Still, it's hard to see him being full strength for Sunday's game against New England, so T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant may have to carry the Jaguars' ground game. The Jaguars also have Brandon Wilds on the practice squad to promote if Fournette is unable to go against the Patriots. -- Michael DiRocco

The Vikings were already running thin at cornerback with Mackensie Alexander's absence due to an ankle injury. That was compounded when Waynes exited the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, which trainers tended to by putting a sleeve around his right knee on the sideline. The severity of Waynes' injury is unclear, as is how long it may keep him out.

Fortunately, Minnesota was able to rely on rookie Mike Hughes to move from nickel over to outside corner in place of Waynes, where he recorded a pick-six. The Vikings had a lot of moving parts in the secondary during the week, with Jayron Kearse getting reps at nickel, which ended up being to their benefit when he had to go in for the goal-line stand at the end of the first half. He also contributed to the pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo's first interception and had an important third-down pass breakup. -- Courtney Cronin

The Texans lost starting right tackle Henderson to what coach Bill O'Brien called a "significant injury," which is a problem for an offensive line that was already struggling. After Henderson left the game, Houston moved left tackle Julie'n Davenport to the right side, and rookie Martinas Rankin came in at left tackle. With Henderson out for an extended period of time, expect Davenport to start at right tackle and Rankin at left next week against the Titans. -- Sarah Barshop

Gregory suffered a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. Gregory, who got his knee wrapped earlier in the first half, is in the concussion protocol, which means he could be limited during the week of practice and potentially miss next week's game against the Giants. With Gregory out, Taco Charlton saw more action as a pass-rusher against Carolina. -- Todd Archer

Haden suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Browns, and isn't yet sure of the severity. The Steelers' top cornerback said his injury will be evaluated Monday at team headquarters. Hamstring issues can linger, so the Steelers will need Cameron Sutton to prepare as a starter for Week 2 against Kansas City. -- Jeremy Fowler

Hill, who had earned a roster spot as the team's power back alongside locks Rex Burkhead, James White and Sony Michel, left the game in the third quarter after taking a hit on his right knee. The decisiveness with which the Patriots ruled him out for the remainder of the game seems to reflect that the injury is more serious in nature. -- Mike Reiss