CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday's opener against Dallas and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Olsen suffered a broken right foot in Week 2 against Buffalo a year ago and missed eight games after having surgery. He returned for the final five regular-season games and playoff loss to New Orleans.

It is not known for sure if the injury occurred to the same foot.

Olsen, 33, in April signed a two-year extension through the 2020 season. He was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday with a stiff back, but he was able to start.

Without Olsen, the Panthers were left with only two tight ends, rookie Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz, who missed all of the preseason with a foot injury suffered during offseason workouts.

Olsen, the first tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2014-16), had two catches for 33 yards before leaving the game.