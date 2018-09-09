GLENDALE, Ariz. -- In his first game with the Washington Redskins, running back Adrian Peterson established new career marks -- both of which helped his new team to a halftime lead.

Peterson scored his 100th career rushing touchown, tying him for seventh on the all-time list with Shaun Alexander and Marshall Faulk. It gave Washington a 14-0 lead en route to a 21-0 halftime edge.

Earlier in the first half, Peterson also surpassed Jim Brown for 10th on the all-time rushing list. Peterson entered the game needing 37 yards to surpass Brown and picked it up before the end of the first quarter, moving ahead on a third-and-1 run.

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson celebrates Sunday after a second-quarter touchdown against the Cardinals. It was the 100th rushing touchdown of his career. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Peterson signed with Washington before the third preseason game and quickly won the starting job. The big question for Peterson will be what he can do over 16 games, but the early return was strong for Washington.

In the first half, Peterson rushed 14 times for 53 yards and gained 18 more on a screen pass. He showed that he can still run with power and use his speed effectively, as he did on the run in which he surpassed Brown. On that play, he took a pitch to the left and beat the defender to the outside.

Peterson now has 12,329 yards rushing. Tony Dorsett is next on the all-time list with 12,739 yards.