DENVER -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has left the team's opener against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury and will not return.

Baldwin went down in the first quarter and started limping off the field before he went down again and had to be tended to by the team's medical staff. He eventually walked off on his own power and returned later in the first half.

A press-box announcement early in the third quarter said he would not return to the game.

Baldwin was held without a catch on one target as Seattle went into halftime trailing 17-10.

Baldwin, who has led Seattle in receiving in five of his seven NFL seasons, missed about a month of training camp with a left knee injury. He estimated when he returned to practice in late August that he was about 80-85 percent healthy and said his knee injury was something he'd have to deal with throughout the season.

It's not clear which knee Baldwin injured Sunday.