MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has been ruled out with a concussion, and quarterback Marcus Mariota is questionable to return with an elbow injury.

Lewan suffered a vicious hit by Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Andre Branch during Reshad Jones' interception return before the second of two play suspensions due to lightning strikes in the area.

Fights broke out as Lewan lay motionless on the field. Dolphins defensive back Bobby McCain and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Titans running back Dion Lewis was also flagged after the fights.

The second delay lasted two hours, 20 minutes.

After play resumed, Mariota threw his second interception on a tipped pass that was grabbed by the Dolphins' Kiko Alonso. Mariota was removed from the game in favor of backup Blaine Gabbert on Tennessee's next drive.

Mariota suffered the injury to his elbow earlier in the game on a hit by the Dolphins' William Hayes.