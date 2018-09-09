MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was ruled out of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a concussion, quarterback Marcus Mariota was sidelined by an elbow injury, and tight end Delanie Walker was carted off with an injury to his right leg.

Lewan suffered a vicious hit by Dolphins defensive lineman Andre Branch during Reshad Jones' interception return before the second of two play suspensions due to lightning strikes in the area.

Fights broke out as Lewan lay motionless on the field. Dolphins defensive back Bobby McCain and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Titans running back Dion Lewis was also flagged after the fights.

The second delay lasted two hours, 20 minutes.

After play resumed, Mariota threw his second interception on a tipped pass that was grabbed by the Dolphins' Kiko Alonso. Mariota was removed from the game in favor of backup Blaine Gabbert on Tennessee's next drive.

Mariota suffered the injury to his elbow earlier in the game on a hit by the Dolphins' William Hayes.

Walker was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a boot on his right leg. He went down awkwardly as he was tackled by Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald. The training staff sent a cart to him immediately.

The trainers put a towel over Walker's head as they lifted him onto the cart before taking him into the locker room. Walker caught a 15-yard pass from Gabbert before being tackled.