NEW ORLEANS -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a concussion in the Bucs' 48-40 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jackson caught a 35-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick but fell hard face-first into the turf when he took a hit from Ken Crowley.

Jackson was on the field for several seconds as trainers examined him, before walking off with assistance. He also had his shoulder on ice in the locker room after the game.

Until suffering a concussion late in the fourth quarter, Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson had plenty to celebrate as he had two touchdowns against the Saints on Sunday. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jackson was having his biggest game as a Buccaneer prior to the injury, catching 5 passes on 5 targets for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging 29.2 yards on those plays.

"That's what Jason [Licht, the team's general manager] brought him [in] for," said coach Dirk Koetter: