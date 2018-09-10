CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dez Bryant spent Week 1 of the NFL season as a spectator for the first time in his career. On Sunday, he spent a good portion of the day trolling his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, who lost 16-8 to the Carolina Panthers.

Bryant, who was cut by the Cowboys in April and is continuing to look for a job after interest from the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, spent a good portion of the game -- as well as postgame -- calling out his former team but not his former teammates.

It might be a one-week call-out if his tweet during the game is any indication.

After today I'm done talking about the cowboys if I try to say something good or a factual it always turned out to be negative plus I don't want it to seem that's where I'm focused I know the team well so it's hard not for me to speak .. all I ever cared about was winning — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

But he was still getting into it after the game. When Bryant saw that offensive coordinator Scott Linehan did not comment after the game, he chimed in.

When a fan tweeted that the Cowboys would have won Sunday if they had Bryant and kicker Dan Bailey, whose replacement, Brett Maher, missed a 47-yarder, Bryant weighed in again.

In a Twitter rant in training camp, Bryant mentioned "garbage-ass" playcalling. Despite not being around the team since April, Bryant said he could predict what routes were being called based on the Cowboys' hand signals.

It's kind of cool calling out all of the signals and knowing which route players are about run 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

Bryant turned down an offer from the Ravens not long after he was cut. He spoke with the Browns during training camp, but the sides could not reach a deal, though that could be revisited.

Bryant wondered aloud what it would be like to play with the New England Patriots or the Washington Redskins.

Naw I'm ok.. I rather go somewhere I can show case my skills for real.. if I line up next to Gronk hogan Edelman I'm for sure getting a 1 on 1 match up plus I won't be getting criticized controlled for expressing my love for the game..Washington is cool as well https://t.co/lywVw8QzIa — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

However, he said he wasn't begging for a job.