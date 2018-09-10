Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has a Grade 2 partial MCL tear of the right knee, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Baldwin went down in the first quarter of Seattle's 27-24 loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and started limping off the field before he went down again and had to be tended to by the team's medical staff. He eventually walked off on his own power and returned later in the first half, but was on the sideline in street clothes after halftime. Baldwin did not have a reception.

Editor's Picks Earl Thomas comes up big in Seahawks return Safety Earl Thomas needed all of three practices and two defensive possessions to remind the Seahawks what they were missing, recording an interception and pass-breakup in the first quarter of Seattle's loss to Denver on Sunday.

Coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM in Seattle on Monday that there was no update on how long Baldwin may be out.

"He was sore last night, but he was walking OK and all that," Carroll said. "He wasn't hampered in that regard. But he got hurt. He got hurt. There ain't anybody tougher than him, and if he can come back, he'll come back. That's why he went back in the game. We were trying to talk him out of it and getting him to get him out of there. He made the right decision in not battling us."

Baldwin, who has led Seattle in receiving in five of his seven NFL seasons, missed about a month of training camp with a left-knee injury. He estimated when he returned to practice in late August that he was 80 to 85 percent healthy and said his knee injury was something he would have to deal with throughout the season.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.