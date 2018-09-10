JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has what coach Doug Marrone called a minor right hamstring injury and will be day-to-day this week, and his status for Sunday's game against New England is unclear.

Fournette had a sleeve on his right leg in the locker room earlier on Monday but politely declined to speak with the media.

"Doc said it's a minor hamstring injury so we're just going to treat it during the week," Marrone said. "We've got a lot of time and see where it is, but you guys saw him in the locker room walking around."

Marrone said Fournette told him he suffered a similar injury in high school. He said he's not going to rush Fournette back to practice just because the Jaguars (1-0) are playing an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Patriots (1-0) at TIAA Bank Field.

"If he's ready to go we'll ease him back in there and see how he feels," Marrone said.

An ailing hamstring leaves Leonard Fournette's status uncertain for the Jags' game against the Patriots -- a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

It's unclear on which play Fournette suffered the injury, but he caught a screen pass for no gain on third-and-long and then went to the sideline while the Jaguars kicked a field goal to take a 6-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Trainers worked on Fournette's hamstring for several minutes before taking him to the locker room with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

Fournette had nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards before the injury. T.J. Yeldon took over as the Jaguars' top back and ended up with 51 yards rushing and three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Corey Grant, the only other running back on the 53-man roster at this point, played only six offensive snaps.