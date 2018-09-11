NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Faces in new places who flashed

Tim Hasselbeck gives his take on what NFL team will have the biggest Power Rankings drop-off after Week 1. (0:22)

The New Orleans Saints were No. 3 in our preseason edition of the NFL Power Rankings, but fell all the way to No. 9 after giving up 48 points to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener. So where do other teams stand after all of the Week 1 action, and how did the faces in new places fare?

The ESPN power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how all 32 teams stack up.

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 1

Michael Bennett wasn't a force in the box score in his debut (two tackles, zero sacks), but his versatility will help a deep Eagles defensive line throughout the season. He played 40 total snaps on Thursday, 19 at right end, 16 at left end, one at right defensive tackle and four at left defensive tackle. The Falcons gained 3.6 yards per play when he was on the field, and 6.3 yards per play when he was off the field. -- Doug Clawson

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 2

While playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson had just four touches in his Patriots debut, that was as many has he had in his final three games with the Raiders last season combined. Patterson also will be returning kickoffs for New England, where he hopes to add to his five career return touchdowns. -- Joey Koontz

play 1:04 Saturday: Cousins played 'lights out' for Vikings Jeff Saturday praises Kirk Cousins' attitude and authenticity in his first game with the Vikings, a 24-16 win over the 49ers.

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 4

The Vikings gave Kirk Cousins the keys to the franchise (and $84 million guaranteed) in the offseason and saw some initial return on investment in a win against the 49ers. Cousins passed for two TDs and got a healthy Dalvin Cook heavily involved in the passing game with a career-high seven targets. -- Vincent Johnson

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 6

The Rams acquired Marcus Peters in the offseason to help overhaul a secondary that held the Raiders' wide receivers without a catch in the second half of Monday night's win. Peters had a pick-six, and he leads the NFL with 12 interceptions since 2016. -- ESPN Stats & Info

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 7

WR Donte Moncrief caught just one of his five targets for 14 yards in his Jaguars debut, the lowest reception percentage of his career (minimum, five targets). While Moncrief missed time due to injuries in each of the previous two seasons, he has been limited to one catch or fewer in five of his past six games played. -- Koontz

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 11

Sammy Watkins recorded three catches for 21 yards in his Chiefs debut and largely played in the shadow of Tyreek Hill, who had an all-time great game. Watkins' second catch was a 16-yard reception in the third quarter, instrumental in setting up the Chiefs' touchdown two plays later. -- Johnson

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 8

New Green Bay tight end Jimmy Graham had a quiet night in his first game as a Packer, posting two receptions for eight yards on four targets. Dating back to last season, Graham has three catches or fewer in seven straight games, the longest streak of his career. -- Johnson

2018 record: 0-0-1

Preseason ranking: 5

Jon Bostic recorded 2½ tackles for loss, including a sack, in his debut with the Steelers. Last season, he had one sack in 14 starts with the Colts. As a team, the Steelers recorded seven sacks and the last time they did that and didn't win the game was in 2000, also on the road against the Browns. -- Johnson

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 3

Mike Gillislee is playing for his fourth team in six years, and the Saints hope he can complement Alvin Kamara during Mark Ingram's four-game suspension. Early returns are not good, as Gillislee lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the surprising loss to the Buccaneers. -- Koontz

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 9

Falcons first-round pick WR Calvin Ridley went catchless in his debut, getting only two targets on 37 routes run. Only Mohamed Sanu (40) and Julio Jones (43) had more routes run on Thursday. -- Clawson

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 12

C.J. Anderson went north and south in his debut, spelling Christian McCaffrey with seven rushes for 35 yards (5.0 yards per rush), with all going between the tackles, and six of the seven rushes up the middle (between the guards). Last year's power back, Jonathan Stewart, went for 5.0 yards per rush in two of his 15 games. -- Clawson

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 21

Baltimore made it an offseason priority to get Joe Flacco additional weapons in the passing game. Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead IV and John Brown all signed with the Ravens and, on Sunday, all three caught a touchdown pass in their first game with the team. They're the first trio to each have a receiving touchdown in their first game with a team since three players did it with the Patriots in 2002, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. -- Johnson

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 10

Chargers first-round pick Derwin James recorded a sack and pass breakup against the Chiefs in his first career game. He was one of five rookies to record at least one sack in Week 1. Los Angeles is putting trust in its new DB early: No Charger played more defensive snaps than James. -- Johnson

play 1:46 Peterson can help Redskins contend in NFC East Ryan Clark and Jeff Saturday discuss the impact Adrian Peterson made in the Redskins' Week 1 win over the Cardinals.

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 19

Alex Smith brushed off any concerns about the supporting cast around him after going from Kansas City to Washington. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns targeting his running backs and tight ends against the Cardinals. That's his most yards targeting RBs and TEs since Week 16 in 2016. -- Clawson

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 15

The Texans signed DB Tyrann Mathieu to a one-year deal back in March, and he was a lone bright spot for the Houston defense in their loss to the Patriots. Mathieu became the first Texans player with an interception and a fumble recovery in the same game since Tim Dobbins in 2012. -- Koontz

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 22

Case Keenum provided a mixed bag in his first game with the Broncos, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions, but the fourth quarter showed why John Elway wanted him as Denver's QB. In that frame, Keenum went 7-of-7, including the go-ahead touchdown pass, all while posting a better fourth-quarter QBR than Aaron Rodgers in the Packers' epic rally. -- Johnson

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 17

The Seahawks' first-round pick, RB Rashaad Penny, had a quiet debut splitting snaps with Chris Carson (24 each). Penny led the Seahawks with four receptions, but had just seven carries for eight yards. He was contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage on four of those seven rushes. -- Clawson

play 2:18 Who had the most impressive QB debut? Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon discuss which quarterback had the most impressive start to the season on their new team.

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 16

Richard Sherman played all 71 snaps in his first game back from a torn Achilles, including 64 as the CB on the left side (offense's right) of the 49ers' defense. Kirk Cousins didn't have much success passing to that side, going 6-of-15 for 84 yards on throws past the line of scrimmage. -- Clawson

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 25

While Ryan Fitzpatrick did start three games for the Buccaneers last season, he looked like a different quarterback as he threw for a career-high 417 yards in the win in New Orleans. Fitzpatrick also threw four touchdown passes, nearly matching Jameis Winston's total in six career games against the Saints (five). -- Koontz

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 13

New Cowboys pass-catchers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns combined for four catches and 47 yards on eight targets in their Dallas debuts, below Dez Bryant's season average for receiving yards per game in 2017 (52.4). Neither made the most of their catchers either, totaling a combined four yards after the fact. -- Clawson

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 26

Not even two weeks removed from signing a record-breaking deal with the Bears, Khalil Mack orchestrated a debut for the ages against the Packers. He posted a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception and defensive touchdown, becoming the first player to do all of that since he himself did it in 2016 against the Panthers. What's more remarkable, Mack reached those thresholds in the first half alone and is the only player to put together a half of that kind since sacks became official in 1982. -- Johnson

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 14

Few expected to see Blaine Gabbert take significant snaps for the Titans this season, especially in Week 1, but that was the case after Marcus Mariota left the game with an elbow injury. Gabbert completed just half of his passes and extended his streak to 110 attempts without a touchdown pass, dating to Week 13 of last season. -- Koontz

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 27

In the first two minutes of the game against the Colts, new Bengals LB Preston Brown had his first interception since 2015 in his debut with Cincinnati. It was also the first time in his career he recorded a pick in the red zone. -- Johnson

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 32

Frank Gore averaged 6.8 yards per rush in his Dolphins debut, doubling Kenyan Drake's average (3.4). Gore needs 15 yards in Week 2 against the Jets to pass Curtis Martin (14,101) for fourth place on the all-time rushing list. -- Koontz

play 1:28 Saturday: Barkley improves Giants in 'every phase of the game' Jeff Saturday breaks down how despite losing to the Jaguars, Saquon Barkley will be a difference-maker for the Giants.

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 23

Saquon Barkley showed flashes of why the Giants made him the No. 2 overall pick in his debut, running for a 68-yard touchdown and totaling 106 rushing yards, the first Giants rookie to reach 100 in a season opener, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. He could have had more if not for a Jaguars defense that hit him at or behind the line of scrimmage on seven of 18 rushes. -- Clawson

26. New York Jets

2018 record: 1-0

Preseason ranking: 30

Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft, had a debut to remember. He is the first QB to win by 31 points in his first career start since Tom Brady in Week 3 of 2001 against the Peyton Manning-led Colts. -- ESPN Stats & Info

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 20

The Lions gave up 48 points to the Lions. Matt Patricia was the Patriots defensive coordinator from 2012-17. The most points they gave up in a game was in the 2017 season opener against the Chiefs when they lost 42-27 -- ESPN Stats & Info

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 18

Penalties were a thorn in Jon Gruden's side Monday night. The Raiders' 155 accepted penalty yards were more than they ever had in a game under Gruden from 1998-2001, and they're the second-most (accepted) penalty yards ever in a game by a Jon Gruden team (168 yards by Buccaneers on Sept. 14, 2003). -- ESPN Stats & Info

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 29

The Colts signed TE Eric Ebron after the Lions released him back in March, and the newcomer scored the first touchdown of the season for Indianapolis. There could be more to come for Ebron, as Andrew Luck targeted his tight ends 16 times on Sunday. -- Koontz

2018 record: 0-0-1

Preseason ranking: 31

Tyrod Taylor's debut with the Browns was shaky at best as he completed only 37.5 percent of his passes, the lowest completion percentage in a start in his career. Fourth overall pick Denzel Ward impressed on the other side of the ball in his debut, picking off Ben Roethlisberger twice. He became the first top-10 pick in the common draft era with multiple interceptions in his NFL debut, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. -- Johnson

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 24

Sam Bradford couldn't find a groove in his Cardinals debut, going 7-of-16 passing through three quarters as the Cardinals dug themselves a 21-0 hole. Overall, 18.2 percent of his passes for the game were off-target incompletions, his third-highest rate among 18 games played since 2016. -- Clawson

2018 record: 0-1

Preseason ranking: 28

Buffalo fans rejoiced to see rookie QB Josh Allen replace Nathan Peterman in the third quarter on Sunday. While Allen had a Total QBR of just 39 in his debut, at least it was better than the 0.9 that Peterman posted. -- Koontz