FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill tore his right ACL in Sunday's season-opening win over the Houston Texans and will be placed on injured reserve, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Hill had earned a roster spot as the team's top option as a power rusher, beating out Mike Gillislee in training camp and the preseason. He played 12 snaps in Sunday's game before injuring his knee while attempting to make a tackle of a third-quarter fumble return when he collided with teammate James Develin.

Hill, who was ruled out quickly by the team, had four carries for 25 yards up to that point, to go along with one catch for six yards and a partially blocked punt.

After the game, Hill seemed to foreshadow the severity of the injury with a tweet.

NFL Network first reported Hill's injury.

The Patriots will now have three running backs on the 53-man roster: Rex Burkhead, James White and first-round draft choice Sony Michel.

With Michel inactive for the season opener as he returns from a procedure to drain fluid from his knee in early August, the Patriots might be inclined to add another player at the position. Undrafted rookie Ralph Webb, of Vanderbilt, is on the practice squad.

The Patriots also waived wide receivers Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen on Monday, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.