DETROIT -- A rough night for the Detroit Lions on the field got even worse in the injury department, as the franchise saw star defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and the running back they signed in free agency, LeGarrette Blount, left the season opener.

Ansah injured his shoulder and went to the locker room with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the New York Jets. He was ruled out to return.

The fifth-year pro has dealt with shoulder injuries in the past. After his rookie year in 2013, he had shoulder surgery. Last season, Ansah dealt with ankle, shoulder and back injuries throughout the season and started this year's training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Lions placed the franchise tag on Ansah before the season to keep him with the team for one more year, banking on his health to lead an otherwise questionable defensive front.

The Lions then saw Blount, the team's starting running back, leave after a hit with 8:07 left in the third quarter. Blount returned to the sidelines in the fourth quarter with helmet in hand. No injury was announced by the Lions.

Blount had fumbled the ball, but officials had already ruled him down due to forward progress. Blount then stayed on the ground, kicking his legs as athletic trainers tended to him on the field. He eventually got up and went straight to the locker room.

The next play, quarterback Matthew Stafford was hit by two Jets defensive linemen -- one on the arm and one in the ribs -- and stayed down on the field before walking off on his own power. He remained out of the game for the remainder of the series before returning to the game and throwing his fourth interception of the game on his second play coming back in.

Stafford also had his leg looked at during the first half.

Lions guard T.J. Lang also left with a back injury. Lang didn't play all preseason with a foot injury and has been frequently injured since he was signed by the Lions in 2017.