DETROIT -- The New York Jets intercepted five passes in a game for the first time in 19 years, and they believe it's because they knew what was coming.

"We were calling out their plays as he was getting up to the line," linebacker Darron Lee said of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was intercepted four times in the Detroit Lions' 48-17 loss at Ford Field.

"We knew his signals," Lee said. "We knew everything. That's just preparation as a defense. ... It seemed like we were in his head as a defense."

It certainly appeared that way.

Jets players said they weren't stealing signals; they attributed it to thorough preparation and scouting. Cornerback Morris Claiborne said it was the best week of film study he could remember.

In a season opener, teams can get a good read on an opponent because it has months to prepare.

Lee led the way with two interceptions, including one for a touchdown -- the Jets' first defensive touchdown in 74 games, dating to 2013.

"I told somebody I was going to break that curse," Lee said.

Claiborne, Jamal Adams and Trumaine Johnson also made interceptions. For Adams, their 2017 first-round pick, it was the first of his career.

Asked how they knew Stafford's signals, Lee said, "Study. Everybody studied." He said they were able to figure out their tendencies based on formation and signals.

Stafford was out of rhythm almost the entire game, as he completed only 27 of 46 passes for 286 yards. At one point, the Jets were down three of their top five defensive back due to injuries.

Matt Cassel replaced Stafford briefly due to an injury, and he, too, was intercepted.

"It's always great to get turnovers, especially against a great quarterback," coach Todd Bowles said of Stafford.