OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Raiders fear long-snapper Andrew DePaola suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Monday night's 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a source confirmed to ESPN.

DePaola was injured in the first quarter, after snapping on the Raiders' first punt. He was replaced by tight end Lee Smith, who had quality long snaps on punts and two converted field goals.

It was a far cry from the Raiders' 2012 season opener, when Jon Condo was lost against the San Diego Chargers and then-rookie coach Dennis Allen did not have a backup long-snapper. Linebacker Travis Goethel was tabbed and had a disastrous night.

DePaola, 31, was signed as a free agent this offseason to replace Condo, whose contract was not renewed and who remains a free agent.

DePaola signed a four-year, $4.27 million contract with Oakland as the league's highest-paid long-snapper on March 16. He is guaranteed $875,000 this season, per ESPN Stats & Information data.