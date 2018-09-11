FRISCO, Texas -- After working out for the team last week, veteran offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo signed a two-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys that includes a $50,000 signing bonus.

To make room for Su'a-Filo, the Cowboys released Kadeem Edwards, who served as a backup lineman in the season-opening loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Su'a-Filo was among the Tennessee Titans' final cuts. He spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans, starting 31 of 32 games in 2016 and '17 after being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft.

The Cowboys have been searching for interior line depth since losing Marcus Martin in the preseason to a toe injury. They traded for Parker Ehinger from the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury that will require surgery. They also claimed center Adam Redmond off waivers from the Buffalo Bills after the final cuts, but he was inactive against Carolina.

Rookie Connor Williams gave up two sacks in the loss to the Panthers, but the Cowboys believe he will get better the more he plays.

"Obviously it's a challenging task for him Week 1 to go against that defensive front," coach Jason Garrett said. "There were some good things for him. There's some areas in pass protection that wasn't good enough and we'll continue to work with him on that."