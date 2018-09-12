Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 2

Stephania Bell does not expect Leonard Fournette to be 100 percent if he plays. Matthew Berry says T.J. Yeldon would be top-15 if Fournette cannot play. (1:18)

NFL Nation's reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 2.

Scan through all 32 teams by division, or click here to jump ahead to your team:

AFC EAST

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday after being injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's opener. He started that game in place of Trent Murphy, who the Bills put on a managed rep count as he recovers from a preseason groin injury. If Lawson cannot play this Sunday, Murphy would likely be thrust into more of a full-time role, although Buffalo signed former Browns defensive end Nate Orchard this week as insurance.-- Mike Rodak

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (broken middle finger) caught passes during practice for the first time since Aug. 12. He's still wearing a pad on his injured right hand with his index and middle fingers taped together. All the passes I saw delivered to him during 1-on-1s were caught, but he was tucking the ball only with his left hand. The Dolphins are optimistic Parker can return soon and Adam Gase raved about his potential in this offense, but all sides may be better off waiting one more week for Parker to be ready. Left guard Josh Sitton missed practice with a shoulder injury he suffered Sunday, and Gase said Sitton is undergoing tests to determine the severity. -- Cameron Wolfe

Tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring) and running back Sony Michel (knee) could help ease the burden on the team's short-handed situation at wide receiver, but both missed the season-opener after being limited in practice all week. Their level of participation in practice this week will provide a better barometer of their potential availability against a tough Jaguars defense. Bill Belichick won't rush players with short-term considerations in mind, as he usually takes the long-range view at this time of year.-- Mike Reiss

Safety Marcus Maye (foot) could miss his second straight game, meaning Doug Middleton likely will start again at free safety. Obviously, the Jets didn't miss Maye in the opener, as they intercepted five passes, but the Dolphins could present a bigger challenge because they're more balanced than the Lions. WR Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) returned to full practice on Wednesday and should be ready to return, but it could be in a small role. He missed three weeks and conditioning could be a factor.-- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Punt returner Janarion Grant is questionable for Thursday's game in Cincinnati with a hand injury after being limited in practice the past two days. The severity of his injury will be known by Thursday at 4 p.m. That's the deadline for the Ravens to promote either Tim White or Cyrus Jones from the practice squad. Grant, an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers, has shown explosiveness. But he's also had trouble with ball security. -- Jamison Hensley

Bengals linebacker Preston Brown said he's going to do anything possible to play on a short week after injuring his ankle in Sunday's game against the Colts. Brown tried to play through it, but was hobbled and eventually had to take himself out of the game because it slowed his speed. That raises the question as to how effective Brown will be on Thursday if his ankle is bothering him. If Brown can't make it through the game, look for Hardy Nickerson or Vinny Rey to replace him.-- Katherine Terrell

Defensive end Emmanueal Ogbah did not practice due to a sprained ankle and is expected to miss the game in New Orleans -- which puts his availability for the following game Thursday night against the Jets in serious doubt. Ogbah and Myles Garrett were supposed to be the bookends who could pressure the passer, but Ogbah missed the final six games of 2017 and will miss time this season as well. -- Pat McManamon-- Pat McManamon

The Steelers might be without All-Pro guard David DeCastro, whose fractured right hand is too swollen to fit in a cast. DeCastro said the injury is worse than originally believed, and though he's comfortable playing with minimal practice time, he needs that swelling to subside soon. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) missed practice, but should be healthy for Sunday. Cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) also missed practice.-- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans put cornerback Kevin Johnson (concussion) and tackle Seantrel Henderson (ankle) on injured reserve this week. Aaron Colvin, who had primarily played nickel corner, will likely see more time outside alongside Johnathan Joseph going forward. Head coach Bill O'Brien said moving safety Kareem Jackson back to cornerback is a possibility, but that it's a hard decision to make because the veteran played so well at his new position on Sunday. In Henderson's absence, the Texans will likely move left tackle Julie'n Davenport to the right side and have third round pick Martinas Rankin play right tackle. On the other side of the ball, O'Brien said he is hopeful that wide receiver Will Fuller V, who missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, will play in Week 2 against the Titans.-- Sarah Barshop

Starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo said prior to Wednesday's practice that he would be a full participant. He ended up being limited, as he continues to work his way back from the hamstring injury suffered in the first week of training camp. Castonzo also missed time in practice last week because of a virus. Joe Haeg will continue to start at left tackle if Castonzo doesn't play at Washington on Sunday. -- Mike Wells

Running back Leonard Fournette didn't practice Wednesday, and coach Doug Marrone said the team is going to cautious with him this week. The plan is for Fournette to test the hamstring on Friday afternoon and coach Doug Marrone said he's comfortable with Fournette playing against New England even if he does not practice this week. Marrone said he's optimistic about the injury because Fournette told him he had a similar injury in high school and knows how his body will respond.-- Michael DiRocco

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was limited in practice due to an elbow injury. His passes didn't have the same spin on them as usual during the individual portion of practice. Meanwhile, left tackle Taylor Lewan is under concusion protocol and was missing from practice on Wednesday. Given that Lewan suffered a concusion in the past, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he will be cautious about putting Lewan back into action. On the defensive side, rookie linebacker Harold Landry missed the season opener due to an ankle injury and didn't practice on Wednesday. The Titans would like to get Landry back on the field to provide some pressure off the edge.-- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

For the second consecutive week, the Broncos move through a practice week completely healthy. The Broncos had every player on the roster participate fully in Wednesday's practice, and coach Vance Joseph said after the workout he expected every player to work fully through the week leading up to Sunday's game against the Raiders. "Our team is in great condition, and it showed Sunday (in a 27-24 comeback win over the Seahawks).'' Joseph did concede, however, "some of it is luck'' when it comes to injuries.-- Jeff Legwold

Safety Eric Berry is on course to miss Sunday's game at Pittsburgh after he didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs and Berry were waiting until "everything calms down on his Achilles area there'' before he would return to practice or play in a game. Berry hasn't practiced or played in more than a month. "We're just being cautious with it,'' Reid said. "Long season ... We want him there for the long haul. We're trying to make sure everything is right there.''-- Adam Teicher

Head coach Anthony Lynn provided no update on defensive end Joey Bosa's injured left foot. Lynn described Bosa as week-to-week last week after he missed the season opener against the Chiefs. Bosa was scheduled to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion on Wednesday. "He's getting his second opinion today and we'll see when he gets back," Lynn said, when asked for an update on Bosa's injury status. The Chargers finished with just one sack in a 38-28 loss against the Chiefs last week with Bosa out of the lineup.-- Eric D. Williams

The interior of the Raiders' defensive line is hurting, with tackles Justin Ellis (foot) and rookie second-round pick P.J. Hall (ankle) unlikely to play Sunday in Denver, Oakland was in the process of signing veteran defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald on Wednesday. "I've had better days," coach Jon Gruden said, when asked about the injuries. How quickly Hankins and McDonald adapt to the defensive scheme will play a major role in Oakland's defensive proficiency in Denver. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Defensive end Randy Gregory will have to make it out of the concussion protocol in order to be available Sunday against the New York Giants. He did not practice Wednesday but he was spotted on the field, which is a positive sign that he is feeling better. If Gregory can play, then he would be another piece to the puzzle in trying to affect Eli Manning. If he can't, then Taco Charlton will be counted on more. Charlton had a quarterback pressure, a pass deflection and four tackles in the season opener against Carolina.-- Todd Archer

Outside linebacker Olivier Vernon was outside at practice on Wednesday. He just didn't actually practice, as he continues to deal with a high ankle sprain. Vernon rode the stationary bike and worked on the side with a trainer. His status for Sunday against the Cowboys remains in doubt, even if coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday he was "hopeful that he'll be back soon." -- Jordan Raanan

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery took a big step forward Wednesday by participating in a portion of practice. He's been sidelined all offseason following rotator cuff surgery. He's not expected to play against the Bucs, but is trending in the right direction. Running back Darren Sproles was limited in practice with a hamstring injury. It takes a lot to keep him off the field but it's at least worth monitoring.-- Tim McManus

Receiver Maurice Harris has not yet been cleared for a concussion, which caused him to miss the final two preseason games and the season opener. However, Harris was limited in practice -- a good sign and there's optimism about his availability for Sunday against Indianapolis. The Redskins need Harris, having lost two receivers to high ankle sprains last week (Trey Quinn and Cam Sims). Harris' ability to play all three receiver spots makes him a valuable backup; he also had his best camp this summer.-- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears avoided any serious injuries in their Week 1 loss at Green Bay. "We're pretty clean for the most part," head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday. "We had a couple guys get a little banged up like Danny Trevathan and Prince Amukamara, but overall we got out of [Week 1] pretty clean." The Bears have an extra day of rest in anticipation of Monday night's home opener against Seattle. Nagy had players at the facility on Wednesday, but the team won't officially practice until Thursday.-- Jeff Dickerson

Right guard T.J. Lang (back) would not have practiced Wednesday had it been a full practice instead of a walkthrough. If he can't go Sunday, that's a big problem for an offensive line finding itself. Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is going to be someone to watch as well. If he can't go, Detroit's pass rush is in trouble. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (shin) and running back LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) should be fine.-- Michael Rothstein

It's all about Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The QB did not practice on Wednesday, and made no promises about his availability for Sunday after his left knee injury in the opener. Rodgers called the injury a sprain, and said it's been painful for the last three days. Further complicating matters for the Packers' offense is the shoulder injury to receiver Davante Adams. He said he landed on it at the end of his 51-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter against the Bears, and even though he finished the game, it became sore in the days after.-- Rob Demovsky

Cornerback Trae Waynes wasn't on the Vikings injury report Wednesday after injuring his right knee against the 49ers while Mackensie Alexander, who missed the season-opener with an ankle injury, also practiced in full. In fact, Minnesota came away from Week 1 relatively unscathed. Only center Pat Elflein was listed as limited while he continues to recover from shoulder and ankle surgeries. Coach Mike Zimmer said Elflein "feels good about things" after his first week back in practice, and they'll continue to monitor does this week before determining how close Elflein is to returning.-- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Running back Devonta Freeman is day to day coming off a knee injury suffered in the season-opening loss at Philadelphia. The Falcons held Freeman out of Wednesday's practice, and if he's unable to go against Carolina this week, Tevin Coleman would get the start, with Ito Smith and newly promoted Brian Hill behind him.-- Vaughan McClure

What's the biggest injury for the Panthers? That's a loaded question for a team that is without Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen (foot), left tackle Matt Kalil (knee), right tackle Daryl Williams (knee) and possibly right guard Trai Turner (concussion). Let's go with Williams, since the likely replacement will be Chris Clark or Corey Robinson, neither of whom were with the team in training camp. Clark was signed on Wednesday. Protecting Cam Newton from Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. with the tackle having little expreience playing beside right guard could make like tough on the Carolina quarterback. -- David Newton

Both of the Saints' starting receivers missed practice Wednesday -- Michael Thomas with an illness and Ted Ginn Jr. with a knee injury. The extent of both ailments is unknown, but Ginn did not appear to be limited in Sunday's game. So there is reason for optimism with both of them. Starting nose tackle Tyeler Davison (foot) also missed practice. He said he hopes to play this week, but he was wearing a walking boot and remains uncertain. Starting LT Terron Armstead (knee) and starting LG Andrus Peat (ankle) were both limited in Wednesday's practice.-- Mike Triplett

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson missed Wednesday's practice due to a concussion that forced him to leave Week 1's game against the Saints early. He also has a shoulder injury. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was also absent from practice, and he had a large brace on his right knee in the locker room. When asked about it, he said, "My knee's jacked up!" and added that he isn't sure if he'll be able to play Sunday. Head coach Dirk Koetter is optimistic that they'll be getting cornerback Brent Grimes back soon from a groin injury. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Right tackle Andre Smith is day-to-day with an elbow injury, coach Steve Wilks said. His MRI didn't reveal anything "from a true negative standpoint," Wilks added. Wilks wants to give Smith "some time to recover," but if he can't play Sunday in Los Angeles, then John Wetzel will likely get the start, and Arizona will have its first lineup change on the offensive line of 2018.-- Josh Weinfuss

Rams returner Pharoh Cooper was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, due to an ankle injury. Cooper's backup, Michael Thomas, also will miss Sunday's game -- and possibly more -- because of a groin injury. As a result, the Rams on Wednesday signed JoJo Natson, who had served as the primary returner in the preseason.-- Lindsey Thiry

Top receiver Marquise Goodwin suffered a deep thigh bruise against the Vikings, did not practice Wednesday and coach Kyle Shanahan said he expected Goodwin to be questionable for Sunday against the Lions. If Goodwin is unable to play, the Niners would likely turn again to rookie Dante Pettis. The Niners also have questions at right guard where Mike Person (foot) and Joshua Garnett (toe) also didn't practice Wednesday and will be considered questionable, according to Shanahan. The Niners had to move rookie right tackle Mike McGlinchey to right guard in the opener after injuries to Person and Garnett, though that seems like a last resort for this week. -- Nick Wagoner

Pete Carroll sounds like he's expecting Doug Baldwin to miss Monday night's game against Chicago, and possibly another week at least beyond that. Baldwin suffered what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported to be a Grade 2 partial MCL tear in his right knee in Sunday's opener, after missing about a month of training camp with an injured left knee. Said Carroll on Tuesday: "We don't know yet. It could be a couple weeks. It could be a couple weeks, and we'll find out. He's as tough as you get. We'll need to wait." Linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) also sounds doubtful for the Bears game based on Carroll's comments.-- Brady Henderson