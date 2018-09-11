Mike Tomlin says nothing has changed with Le'Veon Bell and he's confident in James Conner's ability to handle a heavy workload. (0:45)

PITTSBURGH -- Two of the Pittsburgh Steelers' best players are dealing with injuries, most notably their 15-year quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger could be limited early in the practice week with an elbow issue, said coach Mike Tomlin, who added that All-Pro guard David DeCastro has a fractured hand.

The Steelers are preparing for the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field, where Roethlisberger threw for five touchdowns in a 2016 matchup against Kansas City.

"Just the bumps and bruises associated with play," said Tomlin, who traditionally says that when an injury isn't serious. "That was the postgame [prognosis]. We'll see how he is [Wednesday] morning. That's just full disclosure from my part."

When asked if the "bumps and bruises" comment indicates Roethlisberger is good for Sunday, Tomlin said, "Guys, I outlined it. It may limit his participation in the early portions early in the week and we'll let that be our guide."

Tomlin added that Roethlisberger typically gets rest early in the week, giving reps for young quarterbacks.

"His cumulative body of work over his extended career helps in that charge," Tomlin said.

Roethlisberger was 23-of-41 passing for 335 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 21-21 overtime tie with the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger also had three sack-fumbles and four fumbles total.

DeCastro said he was fine after the game but was seen wearing a small cast in the locker room Monday. The Steelers will also monitor his progress early in the week. DeCastro, a two-time All-Pro, hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2013.

Also, Le'Veon Bell, who is holding out, was off the Steelers' depth chart. He'd been listed there in preseason and Week 1, with an asterisk.

Tomlin said he's had no correspondence with Bell and has no clarity on when he's coming in. He said the team is moving on with the game plan until something changes.