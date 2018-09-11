RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin's latest knee injury could keep him out at least a couple weeks, coach Pete Carroll said.

Baldwin did not play in the second half of Seattle's season-opening loss to the Broncos in Denver after suffering what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported to be a Grade 2 partial tear of his right MCL. Baldwin also missed about a month of training camp because of an injury to his left knee.

"He's really gonna go a few days at a time here," Carroll said Tuesday. "Let's see what happens. We'll wait and see. We don't know yet. It could be a couple weeks. It could be a couple weeks, and we'll find out. He's as tough as you get. We'll need to wait."

The Seahawks could also be without linebacker K.J. Wright for a second straight game when they play the Bears in Chicago on Monday night. Carroll said Monday on his 710 ESPN Seattle radio show that it would take a "miraculous return" for Wright to make it back this week, though he was more vague Tuesday about Wright's potential availability.

"We're gonna see what happens. He is running, so he's back to moving and all that. He's had a really clean rehab in the short time he's had," Carroll said. "He's very positive about it, but I can't tell you what that means for the weekend. I don't know that yet."

Baldwin went down in obvious pain in the first quarter of Seattle's 27-24 loss to Denver. He tried to limp off the field before he went down again and had to be tended to by Seattle's medical staff. Baldwin eventually walked off the field on his own power and returned to the game later in the first half, but he was on the sideline in street clothes after halftime.

"He'll be able to get back from this, yeah," Carroll said. "He'll come back from it. It just depends. We've got to see it through. It's really early in the year. We've got to take care of him and look after him first and foremost. We'll only do what he's capable of doing, with the OK from the docs, too."

Doug Baldwin faces injury questions and a tough matchup for Week 1. AP

With Baldwin ailing, Carroll said the Seahawks are promoting receiver Keenan Reynolds, a former quarterback at Navy, off their practice squad. They waived safety Shalom Luani, whom they acquired from the Oakland Raiders on cut-down day for a seventh-round pick.

Reynolds joins a receiver corps that also has Tyler Lockett, Brandon Marshall, Jaron Brown and David Moore. Lockett briefly gave Seattle a lead Sunday with a 51-yard touchdown catch from Russell Wilson. The 34-year-old Marshall caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and had another score negated because he was flagged for offensive pass interference, which he said postgame was the correct call.

Marshall had ankle and toe surgeries after playing in only five games for the New York Giants last season. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle after being released by the Giants.

"We were very happy with what Brandon did in the game," Carroll said. "He showed that he was ready to play and answered the call. He could have had a couple touchdowns in the game but contributed. Lock obviously had a big contribution as well. We'll see more out of David and Jaron Brown too."

Rookie Shaquem Griffin started at weak-side linebacker for Wright and split time there with Austin Calitro. But Carroll's comments suggest that Calitro could see more playing time in Wright's absence after Griffin found himself out of position a few times Sunday.

"Austin did pretty well and Griff, he had some problems on some stuff," Carroll said. "There were some things that happened to him that wasn't quite as clean as we would have liked. He got fooled on a couple things, but he played hard and he played tough and all of that. It's just first game, trying to figure it out. Even through preseason, he's had a lot of reps, but stuff happened to him for the first time in this game that hadn't happened before and he didn't always see it the way he needed to.

"It's a difficult transition that he's making. It's a lot to do in a short amount of time. They had a nice offense, they did some nice stuff and he wasn't quite where he wanted to be at times. So we'll just keep going. We'll find out during the week how the guys play and how they do and how practice goes, and we'll see what we're going to do about play time."