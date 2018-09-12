PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are going with Nick Foles at quarterback for at least one more week, coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday.

Pederson said Carson Wentz still is not cleared for contact, meaning Foles will again be under center for Sunday's game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The most common prediction from those who have weighed in on the quarterback situation is that Wentz will return from his ACL/LCL injury in Week 3, when the Eagles host the Indianapolis Colts.

First, Wentz needs to be medically cleared for contact. All indications are that the team is pleased with where Wentz is physically, but have taken the long view when it comes to their franchise quarterback, whom they hope will lead them for the next decade-plus.

Foles is at the controls for the time being. The reigning Super Bowl MVP was not in top form in an opening day win over the Atlanta Falcons, going 19-of-34 for 117 yards with an interception.

This week, he faces a Bucs team that topped the New Orleans Saints in a 48-40 shootout on Sunday.