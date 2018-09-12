Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman debate whether we have seen the end of the era of Ben Roethlisberger. (1:25)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger does not expect to miss game time because of his bruised right elbow.

"I don't plan on it," Roethlisberger said from his locker Wednesday in advance of the Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. "Maybe just today, but that's a typical Wednesday for me."

Roethlisberger, who often gets a veteran day off during Wednesday's practice, hurt his elbow on the second-to-last offensive play during the Steelers' 21-21 overtime tie with the Cleveland Browns.

Roethlisberger did not comment on whether he received an MRI. Coach Mike Tomlin said the team would monitor Roethlisberger's progress early in the week but called the injury "bumps and bruises associated with football," a common Tomlin phrase for minor injuries.

Backups Josh Dobbs and Landry Jones will likely get the practice reps Wednesday.

Roethlisberger is focused on turning the page from the offense's six-turnover performance at Cleveland. Roethlisberger went 23-of-41 passing for 335 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also suffered two sack-fumble turnovers.

"I tell you what, that's last week," Roethlisberger said. "We can look at it but you've got to move on, because you've got a game this week. We did our film study on Sunday and Monday, and now we're moving on to Kansas City. We've got to focus on that."